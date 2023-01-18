Power shares edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 8.57 points or 0.19% at 4539.39 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3%), Adani Power Ltd (down 1.01%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.23%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (up 3.09%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.34%), and ABB India Ltd (up 1.06%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 427.6 or 0.7% at 61083.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 122.7 points or 0.68% at 18176.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 92.23 points or 0.32% at 28885.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.07 points or 0.4% at 8989.32.

On BSE,1941 shares were trading in green, 1498 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)