Power shares edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 4.04 points or 0.08% at 4857.6 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, ABB India Ltd (down 1.29%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.88%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.64%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.32%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.28%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.26%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (up 2.06%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.98%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.46%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1075.22 or 1.77% at 61688.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 291.3 points or 1.62% at 18319.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 94.23 points or 0.33% at 28983.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.97 points or 0.07% at 9001.21.

On BSE,1862 shares were trading in green, 1526 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

