Power shares edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 6.98 points or 0.14% at 4823.73 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, NHPC Ltd (down 2.4%), NTPC Ltd (down 2.07%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.61%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.35%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (up 5.77%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.52%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.54%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 647.46 or 1.08% at 60607.31.

The Nifty 50 index was up 180.25 points or 1.01% at 17967.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 109.89 points or 0.38% at 28798.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.24 points or 0.85% at 8929.73.

On BSE,1833 shares were trading in green, 1649 were trading in red and 170 were unchanged.

