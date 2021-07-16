HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd spurts 3.62%, gains for five straight sessions

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3197.8, up 3.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.3% in last one year as compared to a 45.97% gain in NIFTY and a 54.8% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16926.3, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3205, up 3.44% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up 29.3% in last one year as compared to a 45.97% gain in NIFTY and a 54.8% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 49.62 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

