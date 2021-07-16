Amara Raja Batteries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 728.85, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.49% in last one year as compared to a 46% rally in NIFTY and a 46.1% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 728.85, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 15916. The Sensex is at 53112.35, down 0.09%.Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has lost around 4.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10426, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 724.25, down 0.6% on the day. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd jumped 4.49% in last one year as compared to a 46% rally in NIFTY and a 46.1% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 19.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

