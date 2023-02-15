Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 39.62 points or 1.15% at 3392.48 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 5.33%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.81%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.65%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (up 3.27%), ABB India Ltd (up 2.59%), and NHPC Ltd (up 1%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 94.01 or 0.15% at 60938.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 17.3 points or 0.1% at 17912.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 20.31 points or 0.07% at 27781.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.36 points or 0% at 8769.75.

On BSE,1573 shares were trading in green, 1804 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

