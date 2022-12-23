Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 138.12 points or 3.86% at 3440.91 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 7.05%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 7.04%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 6.4%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5.55%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 5.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NLC India Ltd (down 5.08%), Adani Power Ltd (down 5%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.99%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 4.93%), and Reliance Power Ltd (down 4.91%).

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 840.06 or 1.38% at 59986.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 273.25 points or 1.51% at 17854.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 966.79 points or 3.4% at 27454.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 243.25 points or 2.72% at 8707.55.

On BSE,433 shares were trading in green, 3097 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

