Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 11.18 points or 0.22% at 5135.18 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, ABB India Ltd (down 2.96%), Adani Power Ltd (down 1.93%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.72%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.59%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.36%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.18%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, NTPC Ltd (up 1.58%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.49%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.11%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 351.71 or 0.6% at 59155.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 92.8 points or 0.53% at 17632.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.18 points or 0.84% at 29043.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.96 points or 0.56% at 8994.76.

On BSE,2163 shares were trading in green, 1359 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

