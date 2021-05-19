Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 42.52 points or 1.55% at 2794.04 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (up 4.96%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.37%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.59%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.16%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were K E C International Ltd (up 1.01%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.71%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.68%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.43%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.39%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.98%), CESC Ltd (down 0.94%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.04%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.37 or 0.06% at 50224.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 4 points or 0.03% at 15112.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 145.25 points or 0.64% at 22993.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.76 points or 0.37% at 7310.23.

On BSE,1567 shares were trading in green, 773 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)