TTK Prestige records PAT of nearly Rs 31 crore in Q1 FY22

TTK Prestige reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 30.59 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 2.55 crore in Q1 FY21.

Revenue from operations increased by 77% YoY to Rs 401.07 crore during the quarter.

As compared with Q4 FY21, the company's net profit and revenue from operations have declined by 64.2% and 32.9%, respectively.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY22 stood at Rs 40.74 as against Rs 3.08 crore in Q1 FY21. The company incurred a current tax expense of Rs 9.88 crore during the period under review.

TTK Prestige manufactures kitchen appliances and cookware, under the Prestige brand. The company is best known for its pressure cookers.

Follwing the result announcement, the scrip fell 1.46% to currently trade at Rs 9100.05 on the BSE. In the counter, 3623 shares of the company were traded so far as compared with an average trading volume of 490 shares in the past two weeks.

