Power shares spurt

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 13.21 points or 0.38% at 3495.59 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.4%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.15%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.37%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.17%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.12%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.04%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 1%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.62%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.52%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 127.05 or 0.22% at 56997.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.5 points or 0.28% at 16956.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 5.84 points or 0.02% at 28372.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.67 points or 0.26% at 8536.26.

On BSE,1508 shares were trading in green, 1396 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

