Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 29.09 points or 1.15% at 2559.25 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.93%),Adani Power Ltd (up 3.63%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.02%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 1.27%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.97%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.54%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.45%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.42%), and K E C International Ltd (down 1.22%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 57.7 or 0.12% at 49800.54.

The Nifty 50 index was down 3.4 points or 0.02% at 14740.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 198.64 points or 0.97% at 20669.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.85 points or 0.68% at 6830.4.

On BSE,1425 shares were trading in green, 833 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

