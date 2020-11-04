Utilties shares slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 18.13 points or 1.21% at 1482.31 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.61%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.59%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.47%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.28%),GE T&D India Ltd (down 1.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.77%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.7%), SJVN Ltd (down 0.68%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.62%), and BF Utilities Ltd (down 0.48%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 2.15%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.58%), and Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 1.51%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 114.88 or 0.29% at 40376.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.3 points or 0.26% at 11843.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.19 points or 0.1% at 14849.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.93 points or 0.14% at 5038.82.

On BSE,1107 shares were trading in green, 1340 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)