Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 50.31 points or 2.77% at 1764.65 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 6.57%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 5.38%),Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 4.83%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 4.76%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 4.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.37%), NTPC Ltd (down 3.42%), BF Utilities Ltd (down 3.27%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.78%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 2.55%).

On the other hand, GE T&D India Ltd (up 3.58%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 0.69%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 471.71 or 1% at 46488.98.

The Nifty 50 index was down 130.65 points or 0.95% at 13629.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 221.92 points or 1.25% at 17547.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 85.3 points or 1.44% at 5837.4.

On BSE,989 shares were trading in green, 1909 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

