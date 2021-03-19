Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index gains 3.16%, NIFTY climbs 1.28%

Nifty Energy index ended up 3.16% at 18985.4 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 5.00%, NTPC Ltd gained 4.53% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd jumped 4.14%.

The Nifty Energy index has soared 89.00% over last one year compared to the 78.42% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index gained 2.43% and Nifty Commodities index added 2.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.28% to close at 14744 while the SENSEX increased 1.30% to close at 49858.24 today.

