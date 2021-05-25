Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 20.94 points or 0.73% at 2857.73 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.08%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.51%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.42%), and K E C International Ltd (down 0.4%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Thermax Ltd (up 1.32%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.26%), and ABB India Ltd (up 1.2%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 27.25 or 0.05% at 50624.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 2.7 points or 0.02% at 15200.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.4 points or 0.24% at 23347.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.38 points or 0.1% at 7371.03.

On BSE,1767 shares were trading in green, 1244 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

