Smartlink Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

PTL Enterprises Ltd, Ambition Mica Ltd, Ceinsys Tech Ltd and Emami Realty Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 December 2021.

PTL Enterprises Ltd, Ambition Mica Ltd, Ceinsys Tech Ltd and Emami Realty Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 December 2021.

Smartlink Holdings Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 142.65 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 53178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3756 shares in the past one month.

PTL Enterprises Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 39.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24712 shares in the past one month.

Ambition Mica Ltd soared 19.90% to Rs 7.17. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13568 shares in the past one month.

Ceinsys Tech Ltd rose 18.34% to Rs 249.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4104 shares in the past one month.

Emami Realty Ltd exploded 14.86% to Rs 92.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25288 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)