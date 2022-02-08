Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 80.57 points or 2.02% at 3900.49 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Tata Power Company Ltd (down 5.66%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.49%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3.04%),Adani Power Ltd (down 2.69%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 2.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.92%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.8%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.17%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.95%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.63%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.01%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.19%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 106.79 or 0.19% at 57514.4.

The Nifty 50 index was down 25.6 points or 0.15% at 17188.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 388.69 points or 1.32% at 29091.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 62.64 points or 0.72% at 8645.4.

On BSE,991 shares were trading in green, 2261 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

