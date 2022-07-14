Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 59.14 points or 1.36% at 4292.09 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 6.39%), Adani Power Ltd (down 1.78%), ABB India Ltd (down 1.3%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.49%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.37%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.22%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (up 1.49%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.36%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.1%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 76.68 or 0.14% at 53437.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 37.85 points or 0.24% at 15928.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 171.82 points or 0.67% at 25618.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 51.58 points or 0.64% at 7989.45.

On BSE,1250 shares were trading in green, 1966 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

