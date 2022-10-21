Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 49.32 points or 1.04% at 4712.62 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, ABB India Ltd (down 3.5%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.77%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.54%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.37%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.08%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.96%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.89%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.65%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.11%).

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (up 1.75%), turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 200.11 or 0.34% at 59403.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.05 points or 0.21% at 17600.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 116.7 points or 0.41% at 28622.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 57.54 points or 0.65% at 8773.49.

On BSE,1602 shares were trading in green, 1748 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

