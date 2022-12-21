Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 75.68 points or 1.67% at 4451.48 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (down 3.48%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.15%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.02%),ABB India Ltd (down 2.02%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.73%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.38%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.3%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.21%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.2%).

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 370.74 or 0.6% at 61331.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.5 points or 0.59% at 18276.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 341.34 points or 1.15% at 29255.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 57.79 points or 0.63% at 9095.31.

On BSE,1113 shares were trading in green, 2352 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)