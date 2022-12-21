Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 75.68 points or 1.67% at 4451.48 at 13:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (down 3.48%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.15%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.02%),ABB India Ltd (down 2.02%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.73%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.38%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.3%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.21%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.2%).
At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 370.74 or 0.6% at 61331.55.
The Nifty 50 index was down 108.5 points or 0.59% at 18276.8.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 341.34 points or 1.15% at 29255.12.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 57.79 points or 0.63% at 9095.31.
On BSE,1113 shares were trading in green, 2352 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU