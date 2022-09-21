Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 75.93 points or 1.45% at 5173.82 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.37%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.74%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.56%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.51%),Adani Power Ltd (down 1.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.03%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.92%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.86%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.7%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.15%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.84%), turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 133.99 or 0.22% at 59585.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 67.95 points or 0.38% at 17748.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 106.22 points or 0.36% at 29336.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.61 points or 0.12% at 9117.84.

On BSE,1208 shares were trading in green, 2173 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

