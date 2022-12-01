Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 23.4 points or 0.5% at 4675.59 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.5%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.45%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.36%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.15%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.02%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.76%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.63%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.27%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 175.35 or 0.28% at 63275.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50 points or 0.27% at 18808.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 186.54 points or 0.63% at 29706.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.92 points or 0.66% at 9223.15.

On BSE,2116 shares were trading in green, 1320 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

