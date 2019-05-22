Precot Meridian reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.10 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 180.42 croreNet Loss of Precot Meridian reported to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 180.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 182.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 756.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 678.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales180.42182.04 -1 756.94678.90 12 OPM %3.563.50 -7.583.05 - PBDT-1.15-0.17 -576 23.10-14.70 LP PBT-9.10-8.02 -13 -8.27-47.27 83 NP-9.10-8.02 -13 -8.27-5.77 -43
