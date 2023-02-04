PPAP Automotive standalone net profit declines 89.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 124.77 crore

Net profit of PPAP Automotive declined 89.08% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 124.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 111.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.124.77111.237.5310.547.6010.680.323.170.262.38

