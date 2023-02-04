PPAP Automotive standalone net profit declines 89.08% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 124.77 croreNet profit of PPAP Automotive declined 89.08% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 124.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 111.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales124.77111.23 12 OPM %7.5310.54 -PBDT7.6010.68 -29 PBT0.323.17 -90 NP0.262.38 -89
