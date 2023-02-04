JUST IN
Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit declines 3.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.11% to Rs 3.64 crore

Net profit of Comfort Fincap declined 3.73% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.11% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.643.19 14 OPM %75.5580.56 -PBDT1.731.78 -3 PBT1.731.78 -3 NP1.291.34 -4

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 15:48 IST

