Sasken Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kesoram Industries Ltd, HSIL Ltd, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 January 2022.

Sasken Technologies Ltd lost 11.77% to Rs 1112.2 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15306 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3210 shares in the past one month.

Kesoram Industries Ltd tumbled 9.63% to Rs 68.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99608 shares in the past one month.

HSIL Ltd crashed 8.53% to Rs 312.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 88619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63190 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd corrected 7.98% to Rs 208.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37985 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72307 shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd fell 6.72% to Rs 422.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 84936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

