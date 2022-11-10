Prabhhans Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 9.77 croreNet profit of Prabhhans Industries reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.770 0 OPM %6.550 -PBDT0.63-0.15 LP PBT0.63-0.15 LP NP0.50-0.15 LP
