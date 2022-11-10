Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit rises 196.11% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kriti Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Kriti Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Kriti Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Intellect Design Arena launches Magic Invoice
Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 73.19% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 29.37% to Rs 200.27 croreNet profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 196.11% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.37% to Rs 200.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 154.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales200.27154.81 29 OPM %3.712.02 -PBDT8.283.28 152 PBT7.212.38 203 NP5.331.80 196
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU