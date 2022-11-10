Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit rises 196.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.37% to Rs 200.27 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 196.11% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.37% to Rs 200.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 154.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.200.27154.813.712.028.283.287.212.385.331.80

