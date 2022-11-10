JUST IN
Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 44.47% in the September 2022 quarter
Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit rises 196.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.37% to Rs 200.27 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 196.11% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.37% to Rs 200.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 154.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales200.27154.81 29 OPM %3.712.02 -PBDT8.283.28 152 PBT7.212.38 203 NP5.331.80 196

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:03 IST

