Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 23.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 71.88% to Rs 2086.74 croreNet profit of Aegis Logistics rose 23.16% to Rs 125.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 71.88% to Rs 2086.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1214.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2086.741214.10 72 OPM %10.3612.27 -PBDT208.14152.65 36 PBT173.78132.07 32 NP125.34101.77 23
