JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cera Sanitaryware ends sharply higher after Q3 PAT rises 33% YoY
Business Standard

Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 23.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 71.88% to Rs 2086.74 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics rose 23.16% to Rs 125.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 71.88% to Rs 2086.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1214.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2086.741214.10 72 OPM %10.3612.27 -PBDT208.14152.65 36 PBT173.78132.07 32 NP125.34101.77 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 16:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU