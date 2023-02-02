Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 23.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 71.88% to Rs 2086.74 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics rose 23.16% to Rs 125.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 71.88% to Rs 2086.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1214.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2086.741214.1010.3612.27208.14152.65173.78132.07125.34101.77

