Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores standalone net profit rises 118.39% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores rose 118.39% to Rs 45.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.74% to Rs 119.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 135.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.02% to Rs 147.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 147.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.74% to Rs 591.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 702.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

