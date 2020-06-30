Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores standalone net profit rises 118.39% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 11.74% to Rs 119.55 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores rose 118.39% to Rs 45.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.74% to Rs 119.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 135.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.02% to Rs 147.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 147.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.74% to Rs 591.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 702.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales119.55135.45 -12 591.61702.15 -16 OPM %22.9015.44 -33.0231.86 - PBDT22.7029.60 -23 194.27236.70 -18 PBT17.0526.25 -35 174.80224.07 -22 NP45.7320.94 118 147.39147.36 0

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 14:17 IST

