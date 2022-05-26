Volumes spurt at ITI Ltd counter

ITI Ltd registered volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18330 shares
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, HEG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 May 2022.
ITI Ltd registered volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18330 shares. The stock rose 10.44% to Rs.92.60. Volumes stood at 10585 shares in the last session.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 21297 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2948 shares. The stock increased 6.95% to Rs.2,817.70. Volumes stood at 3457 shares in the last session.
AIA Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 12593 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2996 shares. The stock rose 7.81% to Rs.2,032.15. Volumes stood at 7349 shares in the last session.
Whirlpool of India Ltd registered volume of 11370 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4538 shares. The stock slipped 0.08% to Rs.1,496.00. Volumes stood at 5177 shares in the last session.
HEG Ltd saw volume of 24732 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11076 shares. The stock increased 0.69% to Rs.1,021.90. Volumes stood at 10379 shares in the last session.
