Praxis Home Retail Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd, Motor & General Finance Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd and Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 February 2023.

Praxis Home Retail Ltd spiked 17.77% to Rs 28.5 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2722 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4710 shares in the past one month.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd surged 14.95% to Rs 14.53. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58869 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7895 shares in the past one month.

Motor & General Finance Ltd soared 11.34% to Rs 38.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28242 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3103 shares in the past one month.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd advanced 9.98% to Rs 22.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 314 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2002 shares in the past one month.

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd exploded 9.84% to Rs 3.46. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

