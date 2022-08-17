Williamson Magor & Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bharat Gears Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd, Shreeji Translogistics Ltd and Rossell India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 August 2022.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 36.1 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10199 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Gears Ltd surged 15.10% to Rs 172.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54617 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4127 shares in the past one month.

SPL Industries Ltd spiked 14.61% to Rs 65.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48933 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7538 shares in the past one month.

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd spurt 13.88% to Rs 334. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9419 shares in the past one month.

Rossell India Ltd jumped 11.62% to Rs 235.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11481 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11661 shares in the past one month.

