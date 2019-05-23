TIL standalone net profit rises 111.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.92% to Rs 136.18 croreNet profit of TIL rose 111.81% to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.92% to Rs 136.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 122.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.83% to Rs 26.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 471.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 389.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales136.18122.77 11 471.10389.52 21 OPM %14.4411.97 -11.5011.54 - PBDT16.7310.76 55 36.8231.72 16 PBT13.677.81 75 24.4120.08 22 NP13.456.35 112 26.7417.16 56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU