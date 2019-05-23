TIL standalone net profit rises 111.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.92% to Rs 136.18 crore

Net profit of rose 111.81% to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.92% to Rs 136.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 122.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.83% to Rs 26.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 471.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 389.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

136.18122.77471.10389.5214.4411.9711.5011.5416.7310.7636.8231.7213.677.8124.4120.0813.456.3526.7417.16

