Cummins India standalone net profit declines 12.59% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.01% to Rs 1314.40 croreNet profit of Cummins India declined 12.59% to Rs 140.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 161.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 1314.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1205.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.99% to Rs 722.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 708.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 5525.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4951.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1314.401205.79 9 5525.714951.78 12 OPM %13.0714.35 -15.6414.79 - PBDT236.50236.03 0 1140.67946.09 21 PBT208.52208.75 0 1030.35852.30 21 NP140.92161.22 -13 722.57708.47 2
