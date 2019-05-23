Cummins India standalone net profit declines 12.59% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.01% to Rs 1314.40 crore

Net profit of declined 12.59% to Rs 140.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 161.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 1314.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1205.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.99% to Rs 722.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 708.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 5525.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4951.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1314.401205.795525.714951.7813.0714.3515.6414.79236.50236.031140.67946.09208.52208.751030.35852.30140.92161.22722.57708.47

