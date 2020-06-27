Bhaskar Agrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arnold Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Nutricircle reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Interglobe Aviation reports standalone net loss of Rs 873.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 870.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Arman Holdings standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.66% to Rs 3.45 croreNet Loss of Bhaskar Agrochemicals reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.66% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.28% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.33% to Rs 51.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.453.95 -13 51.8451.67 0 OPM %-6.09-10.38 -5.735.57 - PBDT-0.58-0.74 22 1.601.49 7 PBT-0.83-0.97 14 0.610.72 -15 NP-0.83-0.97 14 0.610.72 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU