Premier Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.21% to Rs 10.33 croreNet profit of Premier Synthetics reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.21% to Rs 10.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 94.69% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.42% to Rs 42.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.3314.00 -26 42.9246.36 -7 OPM %3.290.57 -1.794.06 - PBDT0.380.10 280 0.842.71 -69 PBT0.11-0.06 LP 0.112.07 -95 NP0.11-0.06 LP 0.112.07 -95
