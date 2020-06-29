Welspun India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 85.60 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 3.86% to Rs 1617.32 crore

Net profit of Welspun India reported to Rs 85.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 79.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 1617.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1557.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 141.80% to Rs 507.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 209.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.29% to Rs 6741.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6526.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1617.321557.20 4 6741.096526.62 3 OPM %15.4013.40 -18.0216.32 - PBDT235.01204.47 15 1132.06987.40 15 PBT110.3394.64 17 650.97551.64 18 NP85.60-79.29 LP 507.37209.83 142

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 16:23 IST

