Premium Income Of Life Insurance Companies Rises 2.65% In January 2022

-
ALSO READ
Exide Ind jumps on divestment of life insurance biz
Edelweiss divests majority stake in insurance broking business
Max Life Insurance launches 'Max Life Smart Wealth Income Plan', a comprehensive life insurance savings plan with long term income options including whole life income
ICICI Prudential Life Q3 PAT rises 2.5% YoY to Rs 312 cr
Nifty January 2022 futures trade at premium
-
The latest data from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) showed that new business premium income of all the life insurance companies grew 2.65% to Rs 21,957 crore in January 2022, data showed. The life insurance companies had collected Rs 21,389.70 crore as the first year or the new business premium in January 2021.
The largest and the only state-owned insurer LIC registered a decline of 1.58% in new premium income at Rs 12,936.28 crore in January 2022, as against Rs 13,143.64 crore in the same month a year ago. On a cumulative basis, the new premium income of all the 24 life insurers during April-January period of 2021-22 was up 6.94% at Rs 2,27,188.89 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU