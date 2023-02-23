Hero MotoCorp's VIDA sets up public charging infrastructure in three cities

The two-wheeler maker said that the company's mobility brand VIDA has initiated operations of its public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur.

The brand has set up nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across the three cities for public use. The charging network is spread across key locations, ensuring customer convenience.

VIDA's fast charging network would allow users to charge their scooter's battery at 1.2 kms per min. Each charging station will have DC and AC charging sockets.

Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, head - Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said: We have installed VIDA's world-class EV charging infrastructure prior to the commencement of VIDA V1 deliveries in all three cities.

In line with our brand promise of building a Worry-free EV ecosystem, we are ensuring that customers' transition to EVs is smooth and hassle-free. We are now planning to expand our ecosystem to other cities.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

The company's net profit rose 4% to Rs 711 crore on a 2% increase in revenues to Rs 8,031 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.33% to currently trade at Rs 2491.85 on the BSE.

