Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Spikes 2.98%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.28%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 2.98% today to trade at Rs 350.75. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.28% to quote at 3223.13. The index is up 17.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 2.27% and Phoenix Mills Ltd added 1.56% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 104.55 % over last one year compared to the 40.74% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 23.16% over last one month compared to 17.39% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.84% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2347 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 356.5 on 26 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 171.4 on 27 Jul 2020.

