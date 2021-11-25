Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Surges 2.16%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 1.18% over last one month compared to 0.87% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4.76% drop in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 2.16% today to trade at Rs 445.55. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.92% to quote at 4076.32. The index is down 0.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 2.13% and Sobha Ltd added 1.89% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 104.8 % over last one year compared to the 33.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 1.18% over last one month compared to 0.87% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4.76% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3832 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 84666 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 522 on 10 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 247.9 on 22 Dec 2020.

