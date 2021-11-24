Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sequent Scientific Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd and NRB Bearings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 November 2021.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd crashed 4.32% to Rs 437.15 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10678 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd lost 3.49% to Rs 172.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd tumbled 3.30% to Rs 878.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10260 shares in the past one month.

Apcotex Industries Ltd fell 3.27% to Rs 375.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22200 shares in the past one month.

NRB Bearings Ltd slipped 3.14% to Rs 162.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68220 shares in the past one month.

