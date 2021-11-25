Dixon Tech to manufacture laptops for Acer India

Dixon Technologies (India) announced a partnership with Acer India for manufacturing laptops at its manufacturing facility situated in Noida.
The factory will have the capacity to produce up to 500,000 laptops annually, Dixon Tech said.
Acer will bring in the global know-how and processes to manufacture high-tech electronic products in the laptops category which will be implemented through Dixon's facilities.
Sunil Vachani, executive chairman, Dixon Technologies, said, Acer India is the leading PC brand in India and one of the globally leading companies. We are excited to enter this category and manufacture laptops in India.
Acer India established a strong and trusted foothold worldwide thanks to its advanced technology. We are sure that with their vision and rigorous industry-leading processes, combined with our expertise in manufacturing, we will be able to bring a range of Acer laptops to the customers.
Atul B. Lall, vice chairman & managing director, Dixon Technologies, said, Acer is one of the world's leading ICT companies with a worldwide presence in more than 160 countries. They are known for their affordable yet technologically advanced products.
Both Dixon and Acer are firm proponents of Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and we are confident that this partnership will scale up export and employment opportunities in the country.
Acer plans to manufacture laptops under the value segment category, mainstream segment, and education segment at the Dixon factory.
Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest homegrown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 19.63% to Rs 62.64 crore on a 71.09% increase in net sales to Rs 2,803.78 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
The scrip rose shed 0.43% to end at Rs 5072.35 on the BSE yesterday.
