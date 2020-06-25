Prestige Estates slips after Q4 PAT drops 89%

Prestige Estates Projects declined 0.58% to Rs 222.3 after consolidated net profit dropped 88.9% to Rs 15.40 crore on 0.2% rise in net sales to Rs 1982.30 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 90.3 crore in Q4 March 2020, tumbling 57% from Rs 210.3 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total tax expenses declined 43% to Rs 39.20 crore in Q4 March 2020 from Rs 68.40 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Prestige Group is a property development company based in South India.

