Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Falls 4.51%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Drops 1.33%

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd lost 4.51% today to trade at Rs 28.6. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.33% to quote at 14427.53. The index is up 5.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, 3i Infotech Ltd decreased 3.97% and Subex Ltd lost 3.35% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 8.81 % over last one year compared to the 12.34% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd has added 2.33% over last one month compared to 5.04% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 13.39% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1101 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 42917 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 45 on 12 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 17 on 01 Apr 2020.

