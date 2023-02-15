Prime Focus reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.36 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.67% to Rs 1104.12 croreNet profit of Prime Focus reported to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.67% to Rs 1104.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 851.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1104.12851.49 30 OPM %17.0823.34 -PBDT171.00117.59 45 PBT69.2817.49 296 NP16.36-11.99 LP
