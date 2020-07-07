Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Linde India Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd and Maharashtra Scooters Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 July 2020.

Prism Johnson Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 53.35 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47961 shares in the past one month.

Linde India Ltd surged 7.94% to Rs 667.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36224 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9869 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd soared 7.61% to Rs 196.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd added 7.43% to Rs 303.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4505 shares in the past one month.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd exploded 7.16% to Rs 2808.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1534 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1548 shares in the past one month.

