Quess Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 632.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 30.50% to Rs 2994.59 crore

Net loss of Quess Corp reported to Rs 632.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 76.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.50% to Rs 2994.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2294.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 444.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 256.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.90% to Rs 10991.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8526.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2994.592294.7710991.488526.995.325.375.865.35129.32120.12528.25412.6069.6987.59279.65289.45-632.4676.09-444.69256.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)